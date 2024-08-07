Watch this dramatic video as member of Bridlington Coastguard flies through the air to visit RNLI lifeboat
In the video a member of Bridlington's Coastguard team dramatically flies above the Bridlington RNLI while they are out on a lifeboat. As the Coastguard team member is lowered from the helicopter, he struggles to board the lifeboat as coastal winds cause some difficulty.
After a few exciting moments, the Coastguard member manages to board the lifeboat safely.
He hands a Coastguard badge to the RNLI team and then launches himself into the sky as he is recovered back to the helicopter.
The footage came from an pre-planned exercise that took place this summer.
Bridlington’s relief all-weather, Shannon class lifeboat "Ruth and David Arthur " was used, as well as the inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’, who launched on a multi handed exercise with the HM Coastguard’s helicopter.
Bridlington RNLI station mechanic AJ Shepherd said: “The reason for the helicopter exercises is to get crew familiar with different types of casualty transfer, search patterns, winching safety, helming and hi-line procedures as these can often be required when the boats are tasked for medical evacuations for instance”.
This footage was captured during the RNLI’s 200th anniversary year, with many events taking place across the coast to celebrate the bicentennial of the organisation.
