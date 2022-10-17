WATCH: This is the stunning moment when the Northern Lights shone above the Scarborough skyline

Scarborough couple Nicole Carr and Simon Scott captured the dramatic footage of the Aurora Borealis from the clifftops near Scalby Mills, at 2.30am on September 27 and said the display was one of the most breathtaking they had ever seen in the UK – and up there with the top two displays they had seen outside of the Arctic Circle.

After running events for Hidden Horizons for a year, Nicole and Simon, both 34, have just recently been offered the stargazing events section of Hidden Horizons and will be starting up their very first stargazing events as Astro Dog on October 21, supporting the North York Moors Dark Skies Fringe festival during half-term.

Guests at the stargazing events are treated to a guided tour of the night sky, learning how to navigate the skies and what is possible to see.

Aurora Borealis as seen from the clifftops near Scalby Mills, Scarborough.

Nicole said: “They can enjoy amazing views of incredible deep space objects such as planets, star clusters, galaxies and nebulae using our large aperture telescopes plus take a journey to the edge of the know universe, learning about all the cool stuff you can see along the way in our immersive 360 degree planetarium dome.

"We also give presentations on night and astrophotography, which includes photographs of the aurora captured from Scarborough."

The North York Moors National Park was awarded International Dark Sky Reserve Status in December 2020, making it one of only 19 such reserves in the world.

Here are some of Astro Dog’s top tips for seeing the Northern Lights

Nicole Carr of Astro Dog

We need to have clear skies (or at least partially clear skies) to the north to be able to see the Aurora

Wrap up warm - it can get very chilly hunting the aurora and you may end up being too cold to stay outside for long enough to catch a show

Find a good view of the northern horizon with as little light pollution as possible.

Most of the time, it is unlikely that Aurora displays will be visible to the eye. In many years of Aurora chasing it has only been clearly visible to the eye handful of times.

The Aurora does not appear to the eye like it does in photographs, this is because cameras are much more sensitive to low light compared to our eyes.

A camera that allows long exposures and tripod to keep your camera steady is recommended.

If you let your eyes adjust to the darkness by not looking at any source of bright light for around 15-20 minutes you will stand a better chance of seeing the aurora with your eyes.

You can monitor solar activity such as sun spots, solar flares, CMEs (Coronal Mass Ejections) and satellites can give us information on space weather around an hour before a display, however it can take some time and practice to be able to understand this information.