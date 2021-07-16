Kieran Delaney, 22, studied photography at sixth form before going freelance - and instantly fell in love with the drone he bought last year.

He said: "I decided to buy a drone during lockdown when the weather was beautiful and fell in love with it within a few days.

"Just the amount of opportunities that open up with the different angles you get of things you usually capture from the ground, a whole different look at the place around you.

One of Kieran Delaney's pictures, from the ground this time, of Whitby's west pier.

"And Whitby has always been special to me, when I was little I’d stay there with my family camping in the summer, go on boat trips, climb the 199 Steps, fish and chips, anything and everything there is to do, we did.

"Capturing Whitby by drone was something I’d always wanted to do so I wanted that challenge for myself."