'We love you Ozzy' - Judas Priest tribute to rock legend in Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
Rock pioneers Judas Priest brought their Shield of Pain Tour to the Yorkshire coast with a headlining show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The British legends – who have shaped the sound and style of heavy metal for more than half a century – made a visit to the seaside in celebration of 35 years of their iconic album Painkiller as one of only two UK dates this summer.

Kicking off the night with the album’s All Guns Blazing and Hell Patrol, frontman Rob Halford wasted no time in delighting the rocking crowd, segueing perfectly into more of Painkiller’s track list including A Touch of Evil, One Shot at Glory, Between the Hammer & the Anvil, Hell Bent for Leather and the title track.

The near two-hour set was not without other glorious hits from Priest’s back catalogue with Breaking The Law, Freewheel Burning and Electric Eye making the break before Halford and pals ended the night with 1980’s Living After Midnight.

As has become the norm with Judas Priest’s live shows, Giants in the Sky paid tribute to fallen heroes of rock, with rock icon Ozzy Osbourne sadly added to that tribute following his death on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the song, Halford said: “It’s good to be home, we’ve been all over Europe the last six weeks or so.

"We started in Finland, we’ve been all over Europe, everywhere you could imagine.

"That’s the power of metal, it’s everywhere but we’ve been looking forward to these two show back home here at Scarborough and a couple of days later at the 02 in London.

“Look, it’s been tough the last 24 hours right but he would want us to be doing this, he would want us to be together, he would want us to be having a good time which is what we’re doing right now.

"We love you Ozzy.

“This next song is all about him and all of the other greats that we’ve lost. Their music lives forever. They used to be down here on the earth plain, now they’re in the sky plain as we call it. This is Giants in the Sky.”

Ahead of Judas Priest, fellow rockers Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons kicked off the night.

SETLIST

All Guns Blazing

Hell Patrol

Another Thing Coming

Freewheel Burning

Breaking The Law

A Touch of Evil

Night Crawler

Solar Angels

Gates of Hell

One Shot At Glory

Serpent

Between The Hammer & The Anvil

Giants in the Sky

Painkiller

Electric Eye

Hell Bent for Leather

Living After Midnight

Judas Priest rock the crowds at Scarborough OAT and pay tribute to Ozzy Osborne.

Judas Priest at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Judas Priest rock the crowds at Scarborough OAT and pay tribute to Ozzy Osborne. photos: Cuffe & Taylor

Crowds enjoying the Judas Priest. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Judas Priest at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Crowds enjoying the Judas Priest. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Getting ready to enjoy the show. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Judas Priest at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Getting ready to enjoy the show. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Fans enjoying the show from the standing area. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Judas Priest at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans enjoying the show from the standing area. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

