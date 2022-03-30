The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice affecting Yorkshire & Humber.

The warning also states that significant accumulations of snow are possible on the North York Moors over 2-300m.

What to expect

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents or injuries

Some higher elevation roads may be also affected by snowfall, resulting in longer journey times.

Further details

Further wintry showers overnight Wednesday and early Thursday may lead to fairly widespread icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces.

Some accumulations of snow are also possible, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of northeast England.

1-2 cm accumulations are possible mainly above 100 m, with 5 cm over parts of Scotland, Northumberland and the North York Moors above 200-300 m.

The forecast for the next few days is as follows:

Headline:

Wintry showers, sunny spells later. Cold

Today:

Cloudy with a band of rain and hill snow clearing south. Snow showers following from the north east, settling briefly across inland areas.

Sunny spells in the afternoon, but snow showers continuing. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight:

Snow showers continuing throughout the night with occasional clear spells.

Feeling cold with strong winds, particularly near the coasts. Frosty by dawn.

Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Thursday:

Blustery wintry showers at first, gradually easing and becoming less frequent during the day. Feeling cold in the wind. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Bright and sunny on Friday, a few showers possibly along the coast. Cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Saturday.