It is celebrated to commemorate and honour women's accomplishments and to raise awareness about equality and discrimination.

Scarborough has come together online to celebrate the women in our town today.

Marson & Co, a marketing agency, said: “We have a lot to be proud of - our fabulous five make up 35% of our overall team, and we are proud of the culture that brings us together every day.

Today, Wednesday March 8 is International Women’s Day.

“Let's keep working together to create a more equal and diverse society for everyone!”

Cocktail bar and kitchen Geo are raising a glass for their owner today, who said on Facebook: “Let's celebrate all the strong, talented, intelligent and simply wonderful women of this world!

“Through hard work we now have a great team, with great women and I applaud everyone of you!”

Scarborough Lions Club are using the day to remember one of their own.

They said: “The Scarborough Lions club has lots of female members making a difference to the local and global community.

“Let's remember women who have inspired us or made a difference to our lives.

“Helen Keller made the Lions clubs the original Knights Of The Blind, inspiring clubs to support eye health. This has continued ever since.”

Sports teams on the coast are also supporting the women within their clubs today.

Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club said: “In celebration of International Women's Day, we would like to recognise the fantastic contribution and achievements made by women and girls at Scarborough RUFC.”

Scarborough Athletic Football Club are sharing a bonus episode of their podcast today, and this episode celebrates the women though the club.

They said: “To celebrate International Women's Day, hear insights from some of the women behind Scarborough Athletic.”

Scarborough Sirens Football Club, Scarborough's female football club, said: “ Happy International Women’s Day!

“Scarborough Sirens was founded in October 2022, the club is for women run by women.

“In a male dominated sport where women are still fighting for equality and respect, we are so proud of our accomplishments and can't wait to see what else we will achieve on this amazing journey.

“We aim to provide women in the Scarborough area with a fun supportive environment where they can play football- whether this is for the first time or an experienced player.

“All the women in this team are amazing, always supportive of each other and willing to help one and other, and always have a laugh at training!

“Women can play too!”

International Women’s Day is about celebrating the women in our lives, whether that be family, friends, colleagues, political figures or anyone who inspires women.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are asking important questions on their social media today.

They said: “Happy International Women’s Day!

“Our newly established Women's Network is celebrating at both York and Scarborough hospitals by sharing information about the network and asking important questions.

“How can we make working for our Trust better for women?

“What is important to you as a woman?”

Seaweed farm SeaGrown are celebrating their own today, and said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be working with so many incredible women on International Women's Day 2023.

“We'd be lost at sea without them.

“Becca & Imogen & Lucy & Alice & Laura & Violet & Iris & Iona & Hannah & Lydia & Pippa.”

Whilst today is all about looking ahead to the future and how everyone can help to make the world more diverse and equal, it’s also important to look at the history and celebrate where we’ve come from.

Scarborough RNLI said: “Grace Darling became the RNLI's first female medal winner after helping save nine lives in 1838, long before women joined RNLI crews.

“Her bravery and courage inspired generations of female lifesavers to come and we now have hundreds of trained women crew members in the RNLI.”

Scarborough museum and galleries said: “Let's talk about the Scottish Herring Girls (or 'fisher lassies'), who travelled down the east coast following the herring fleet.

