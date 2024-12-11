Welcome boost for Bridlington-based patients as new vehicle sees Medibus service's capacity and frequency increase

Chris Mottershaw (transport commissioning manager ERYC) and Cllr Paul West with the new Medibus.

There’s welcome news for Bridlington-based patients who use the local Medibus service – a new vehicle has been added to the fleet.

The service taking passengers to health appointments has been given a boost with the addition of a third bus for the Bridlington and Driffield areas.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council funds the Medibus service across the area, providing door to door transport to residents who don’t have access to their own transport, or suitable public transport, to local hospitals, doctors' surgeries, clinics and dentists.

Now the council has used funding it received from the Government for bus service improvements to provide an additional Medibus for the Bridlington and Driffield areas to increase its capacity and frequency for residents.

Two Bridlington and Driffield Medibus services now operate five days a week, with a third for the Driffield and rural area.

Bridlington and Driffield Medibus 1 (north) can take residents from both towns and local areas to Scarborough and District Hospital and Alfred Bean Hospital in Driffield.

Bridlington and Driffield Medibus 2 (south) can take residents to Hull Royal Infirmary, Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham and Beverley Community Hospital.

A further Medibus for the Driffield area can take residents in villages covered by Medibus 1 (north), to Castle Hill Hospital and Hull Royal Infirmary.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to fund an extra Medibus so the service is now more frequent and convenient for passengers who need to use this service.

“The bus is a great way for people to travel, those who may otherwise be stranded at home and have no other way of getting to medical appointments, especially in our rural area.”

Medibus travel can be booked and used by anyone who is unable to use, or has no regular access to, public transport, including those experiencing mobility issues, whether permanent or temporary.

A flat fare of £10 return is charged, reduced to £5 return for concessionary bus pass holders.

Bookings can be made up to a month in advance, or at a minimum of 24 hours’ notice.

To find out more visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/medibus.

To book ring the council’s call centre on 03456 445959, or email [email protected].

The call centre is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 3.30pm on Fridays.