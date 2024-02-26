'Well deserving' Bridlington Sea Cadet wins Cadet of the Year 2023 due to his 'determination'

Bridlington Sea Cadets TS Pathfinder SCC member Finley Morris is presented with Cadet of the Year award 2023 by Bridlington Town Mayor Cllr John Arthur.

On February 23, Bridlington Town Mayor Cllr John Arthur and Lady Mayoress Diane Arthur joined the Bridlington Sea Cadets TS Pathfinder SCC for a special award presentation. The Mayor presented the special Stephen Phelps Memorial Trophy to the Cadet of the Year 2023 to winner OC Finley Morris.

A spokesperson for Bridlington Cadet’s said: “The well deserving recipient was OC Finley Morris, who throughout the year had shown determination to progress and had exceeded expectations in many areas.

“He was also presented with his intermediate marine engineering badge after completing the course successfully in Hull last week.

Bridlington Sea Cadets gathered for the award presentation.

"During the presentation the Mayor and Mayoress were given a quick walk through of the VHF radios that the Bridlington town council small grants enabled us to purchase last year.

“Thank you to the Mayor and Mayoress, and well done OC Finley Morris.”