Bruce Dickinson, of Scarborough band Little Angels, is opening up a new music school which will begin later next year.

Little Angels formed in Scarborough in the mid-80s and were together until the mid-90s. They achieved a number one album with their third record ‘Jam’ and toured with the likes of Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams and ZZ Top.

The Little Angels guitarist already runs a music school with Adam Bushell in Brighton, but the duo have decided to open a new college in the north of England.

Scarborough musician Bruce Dickinson (left) is opening a new music school in Yorkshire with Adam Bushell (right).

Bruce Dickinson, co-founder of WaterBear, said: “"The national recognition of our education philosophy is encouraging, because opening a college in the north was always in our sights, after all, the north itself is somewhat unrivalled in its music talent and industry output.

“Plus, on a purely personal level, I'm originally from Scarborough, so this absolutely feels like a homecoming for me."

WaterBear will be opening in the former Gatecrasher nightclub building on Arundel street, Sheffield in September 2023.

The college was first opened in Brighton in 2018 on a promise to show independent artists and musicians how to build sustainable careers in music for the rest of their lives.

It is most celebrated for its dedication to specialist one-to-one mentoring, focused class sizes and exclusive development opportunities across the music industry.

It has since outperformed many of its more established rivals in student surveys for their range of BA (Hons) degrees and Master's qualifications for today's commercial music sector.