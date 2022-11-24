Wellbeing Choir to support the Samaritans of Scarborough this Christmas

Scarborough Wellbeing Choir - organisers Robyn Keech,Audrey Emmett,Carol Rollinson and Claire Minor sing with the choir

Samaritans of Scarborough volunteers will be at the event and hope to collect money towards the £39,000 needed each year to keep the Samaritan service active in Scarborough and the surrounding district.

Spokesperson for the Samaritans of Scarborough, Dorree Gallee, said: “Samaritans vision is that fewer people will die by suicide and this is a very important message as Scarborough has the highest rate of suicide in Yorkshire.

“Every penny collected stays local.”

During the Wellbeing choir performance, when they have a 15 minute break, 13 year old Lily Pen, a Scarborough College student will perform some solos.

Band Dirty Windows will also be performing from 3-4pm and, again, Samaritan volunteers will be on hand to continue their collecting.