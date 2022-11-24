Wellbeing Choir to support the Samaritans of Scarborough this Christmas
Scarborough Wellbeing Choir will support the Samaritans of Scarborough by singing Christmas songs and carols outside Poundland on Westborough on Saturday December 10 from 2-3pm.
Samaritans of Scarborough volunteers will be at the event and hope to collect money towards the £39,000 needed each year to keep the Samaritan service active in Scarborough and the surrounding district.
Spokesperson for the Samaritans of Scarborough, Dorree Gallee, said: “Samaritans vision is that fewer people will die by suicide and this is a very important message as Scarborough has the highest rate of suicide in Yorkshire.
“Every penny collected stays local.”
During the Wellbeing choir performance, when they have a 15 minute break, 13 year old Lily Pen, a Scarborough College student will perform some solos.
Band Dirty Windows will also be performing from 3-4pm and, again, Samaritan volunteers will be on hand to continue their collecting.
If anyone needs a listening ear call 116 123 (freephone) any time, even on Christmas Day.