'We’re currently facing an animal welfare crisis': RSPCA launches 'urgent appeal' for animal adoption in East Yorkshire

Almost £1.2 million went on kennelling hundreds of dogs in the first quater of this year, because there wasn’t any space left in any of the RSPCA’s own dedicated centres and branches.

The RSPCA is urging the public to consider adopting a pet instead of buying because many of their centres are full, with 109 pets in East Yorkshire alone waiting to be admitted to a centre.

The charity says the cost of living crisis has left rescue centres facing an ‘animal welfare crisis’ as animals are coming into its care faster than they are being adopted.

Currently, there are more than 1,400 animals waiting in private boarding centres because RSPCA centres are full; 109 in East Yorkshire alone.

In the first quarter of this year, it cost the RSPCA £2.1 million to provide care for hundreds of animals in private boarding centres because its own centres are already at capacity.

Susie, 10, [pictured] was rescued by RSPCA inspectors after being abandoned. She has been taken in by a private boarding centre in East Yorkshire as there was no space in any of the rehoming centres for her.

This comes at the RSPCA’s busiest time of year when the charity receives a report of cruelty every five minutes. Cruelty is already on the rise with more than 44,000 reports of cruelty made to the RSPCA in the first six months of 2024 - 2% higher than the previous year.

Three RSPCA branches operate in East Yorkshire - Bridlington, Driffield & District Branch, Hull Branch, and Goole & District Branch - rehoming hundreds of animals every year. But the RSPCA still relies on the support of private boarders to help care for all of the animals who need help.

Eight-year-old Freddie and Susie, 10, are cats that were rescued by RSPCA inspectors after being abandoned. They were taken in by a private boarding centre in East Yorkshire as there was no space in any of the rehoming centres for them.

Karen Colman, Head of Animal Logistics and Welfare Oversight at the RSPCA, said: “As we celebrate our 200th birthday this year, it’s incredible to see how far animal welfare has come since our founding in 1824. But the sad reality is that there’s still so much to do, and we’re currently facing an animal welfare crisis.

"Cruelty is on the rise at a time when our rescue and rehoming centres are at breaking point with the number of animals coming in versus the number being rehomed.

“We currently have 503 dogs waiting to come into our rehoming centres and, while they wait, they’re being cared for by an amazing network of private boarding kennels - but, amid the cost of living crisis, many of these have also had to increase their prices, making it a growing expense for us.

“Sadly, more animals in need are coming into us all the time - many who have been the victims of awful cruelty, abuse and neglect - and rehoming rates have struggled in recent years as many families feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis and make the decision not to take on a pet.

“We’re launching an urgent appeal to those families who do feel they commit to the cost and responsibility of a pet to please consider adopting a rescue instead of buying from a breeder or a pet shop. We have hundreds of animals in our care with so much love to give, they just need a chance.”

The RSPCA has launched a Cost of Living Hub with lots of advice to help pet owners who may be struggling with the cost of caring for their pets.

Visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet to see the pets needing a new home.