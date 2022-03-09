West Ayton couple gather essential items to help abandoned animals in Ukraine

Paul and Sarah Marley with dogs Charlie and Trevor and donated animal items destined for the Ukraine

Sarah Marley, 46, was watching the growing humanitarian crisis unfold on television when she felt compelled to help. She said: “Everyone has seen the news and I thought to myself I can sit here and switch the telly off, or I can do something about it.”

Sarah looked around for an organisation she could work with and quickly found a woman in the South of England who was supporting a Romanian animal shelter who were arranging to take aid across the border to Ukraine.

She said: “They know what to do as they are making regular trips each week taking supplies and bringing dogs into rescues.

The couple have collected a massive amount of donations

Sarah, who works as an equine assisted therapist, said: “If I didn’t have horses and dogs, I’d go myself.”

Fortunately, Sarah lives on a farm and had room available in a barn where she could store donated goods.

She put out an appeal on Facebook and was quickly overwhelmed by how many people wanted to help.

Sarah said the items primarily needed are the day to day things needed to keep an animal healthy. She said: “Tinned stuff is great for stacking, preferably with a ring pull, and we also need dried dog food and cat food.

“We need bedding, waterproof sheets, vet stuff, dewormers, wound spray, flea treatment, bandages and dressings, stuff that’s easy to store, as there are weight issues going over border.

“People have been ringing constantly and I’ve also been trying desperately to find other people I can work with and I’ve been trying to find out who is collecting human things.

“Problem is everyone is collecting clothes, there are lots of NGO’s on with that.

“We’re desperately in need of human and animal first aid kits.

“People on the frontline need toothbrushes and toothpaste, sleeping bags, head torches, longlife food, warm gloves, coats and waterproof sheets,

“At the moment, I’m primarily collecting animals. I’m trying not to go too far on the human side, however, we do need to source paramedic grade first aid kits. If any company would be willing to donate that would be great as they are quite pricey.