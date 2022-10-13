West Country legends Show of Hands set to perform at Bridlington Spa later this month

West Country legends Show of Hands (Steve Knightley and Phil Beer) and folk singer Miranda Sykes are set to perform at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, October 29. Photo submitted

Miranda will join Steve and Phil on stage on Saturday, October 29 to captivate audiences for the first time since 2018, where together, the group will be performing live renditions of their award-winning hits and festival favourites.

Lead singer songwriter Steve Knightley said: “To return to the stage after two cancelled tours and Covid restrictions will be really quite something – that atmosphere is going to be incredible.

“We’ll be launching new songs, playing dance classics and revisiting solo pieces.

West Country legends Show of Hands (Steve Knightley and Phil Beer) and folk singer Miranda Sykes are set to perform at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, October 29. Image Jolyon Holtoyd Photography

“The usual melodic narrative will be accompanied by our trademark West Country base, but it will take on a more reflective form in a response to the times we’ve all been through.”