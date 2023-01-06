West End superstar Kerry Ellis comes to Scarborough to host musical theatre workshops - how to book a place
West End and Broadway leading lady Kerry Ellis will be hosting a workshop in Scarborough with musical director Steve Pritchett on Saturday January 28.
Kerry has West End stage credits including Rent, Cats, Chess, Anything Goes, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Miss Saigon and We Will Rock You!
She was also the UK's first Elpheba in the musical Wicked! A role she played in both the West End and Broadway.
The musical theatre workshop at is open to any budding musical theatre performer and is the perfect opportunity to learn from one of the leading performers in the industry.
The workshop will be held at Hatton Performing Arts in Durham Street, Scarborough.
It will be split into a junior and a senior class lasting two hours each. Places are £35 for the session and gift vouchers are available.
Spaces are limited.
To reserve your space: call 01723 501249 or [email protected]