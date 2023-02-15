The 1.8m tall steel piece of artwork was commissioned by Yorkshire-based housing association, 54North Homes and stands proud at its 12-home Endeavour Close development off Hinderwell Lane in the village.

Kate Spencer, Director of Customer Experience at 54North Homes, said: “It was fantastic for the team to gather at Endeavour Close to see the sculpture in

place.

Rachael Swales, Head of Housing and Customer Services at 54North Homes with Allan Roberts at the sculpture’s unveiling.

"Joined by residents of the development, it felt really special to be able to mark the completion of these new homes with an unveiling of the artwork.

“We know the vital importance of building new affordable housing so villages like Staithes can be affordable for all sections of society.

"We want to ensure that local people don’t have to move away to find the homes they need and we hope these new homes will help tackle this problem.”

The sculpture has been designed and created by Sandsend artist and blacksmith Katie Ventress, who has a business unit in Hinderwell.

She constructed the artwork using an internal steel skeleton to form the shape and strength, and welded 2mm panels of sheet steel to it to replicate the whale’s skin.

Katie said: “The whale is a very important creature to save and cherish, not only for the ecosystem but also for our heritage and our shared values.”

The sculpture was put up in memory of the late Barbara Ballard, a past Board Member of York Housing Association (now 54North Homes) and passionate supporter of social housing, whose donation to the housing association, left in her Will, funded the sculpture.

Allan Roberts, Barbara’s partner, said: “I think this is a lovely project and a great use of her donation.

"She’d have loved the sculpture and would have been very touched by the memorial.”

Endeavour Close, which was brought to fruition with support from 54North Homes parent company, Karbon Homes, welcomed its first residents in last summer.

