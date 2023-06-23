'What a beautiful area': Blondie rocks Scarborough's Open Air Theatre as first music gig of the season

Music legends Blondie rocked Scarborough Open Air Theatre with a sensational show.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons – whose chart-topping and era-defining career has seen them sell more than 40 million albums worldwide – delighted a capacity crowd at the Yorkshire coast arena.

The show started with an incredible opening salvo of One Way Or Another, Hanging On The Telephone and Call Me, the band did not let up as they delivered an incredible set which also included the hits The Tide Is High, Denis, Rapture and Maria.

Debbie Harry gushed over the Open Air Theatre as she told the crowd “What a beatuiful, beautiful area this is, you are very, very lucky people.”

The night was brilliantly opened by North West indie rock band The K’s.

Frontman Jamie said: “To be able to share a stage with an icon like Debbie Harry and Blondie is incredible.

"I found out she was there watching us for the last four songs, it’s a good job I didn’t see her as I’d have been nervous! It’s amazing, we’re so grateful to be here and so grateful for the crowd being as nice as they were."

Last week, the hit musical Mamma Mia! graced the theatre with a week long worth of events and this weekend, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man will perform on Saturday and Sting will perform on Sunday at the Open Air Theatre ahead of Paul Heaton next weekend.

Check out our image gallery below!

