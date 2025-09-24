What a Win!: Scarborough woman to retire after 55 years of police service

Chief Constable Tim Forber with Win Almond

Scarborough woman Win Almond is set to retire after 55 years of service to North Yorkshire Police.

Win joined the “Women’s Department” of York and North East Yorkshire Constabulary - as it was known then - on April 8 1970, just as Apollo 13 was preparing to launch, Paul McCartney announced he was leaving the Beatles and Bridge Over Troubled Water was number one.

She worked first as a police officer and latterly as a member of police staff.

Win did her training at former police headquarters, Newby Wiske Hall, when it was a police training centre.

She was then posted to Richmond where she remained for five years.

In 1975, a year after the new North Yorkshire Police was formed following changes to county boundaries, Win was posted to Scarborough.

It was here that following the introduction of the Sexual Discrimination Act in 1976, that Win was able to apply to join the Traffic Department (Roads Policing as it is now known). But… only if another woman applied!

So Win’s colleague, friend, and now retired officer, Pat Lawry, did just that. They both joined Scarbrough Traffic and were based in Castle Road.

Win also had to change her collar number as there was a man in the same department with the same collar number.

Win said: “They even built a separate women’s toilet for us. We made a formidable team! I stayed on “Traffic” for 12 years and during that time I was involved in the search for the Yorkshire Ripper and the search for murderer Barry Prudhom​, albeit in minor roles.

“After being on Traffic I then spent 12 years in the Scarborough Divisional Control Room where it was staffed by one police officer and one member of staff.

“We also had the CCTV system in the control room for several years before it was transferred to the council.

“It was a good tool as one of us could operate the CCTV while the other operated the radio and followed the suspects around the town.

“I also answered 999 calls, ‘ordinary’ calls and operated the radio system as well as updating the Indepol computer system as it was then.

“When I first joined the force there were no computers, just paper records and no PNC.”

The seal incident

An unusual incident came in while Win was on Traffic. She told us: “I heard over the radio that a seal had gone missing from Marineland – which is now the Open Air Theatre – and was seen swimming in Peasholm Lake, just over the road from Marineland.

“I attended along with another officer from Scarborough and arrived at the scene first. Big mistake!

“I could see the seal in the lake, and thought, what am I going to do? I saw a lady with some dogs so I borrowed a lead from her.

“The seal then got out of the lake and onto the footpath.

“With nothing but a wooden gate between us, I made a noose and managed to get it around the seal’s neck while I waited for Marineland staff to arrive.

“It then reared up on its hind flippers, put its front ones on the gate and bit my arm!

“It was very painful, and despite having several layers on, it broke my skin and I ended up going to A&E for a tetanus jabs.

“The seal was returned to its Marineland home.”

But that was not the end of the story. Win said: “At the end of my shift, I got a call from the town inspector who told me the Daily Mirror had got hold of the story and wanted to do a piece with me and the seal.

“I said ‘definitely not’! He then went on about what ‘good PR’ it would be for the force and eventually wore me down! The story then appeared in local and national press.”

We also spoke about the challenging aspects of her career, she said: “I can’t think of any bad bits of the job, other than the fatal collisions and the death of a child.

“But I tried to deal with them in the best way possible for the families, and for myself.”

The epitome of public service

After retiring as an officer with 32 years’ service, Win returned to North Yorkshire Police as a Customer Services Officer on Scarborough front counter.

In 2019 she won the Annual Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. Her colleagues said this at the time: “During her time at Scarborough Front Counter, Win has been the person everyone turns to when they need to tap into her extensive knowledge and experience.

“Her knowledge of policing is widespread and she assists officers and staff alike.

“Her enthusiasm for policing is a real motivator for the team, and her years of dedication really does reaffirm the ethos of the policing family.

“She is a thoroughly dedicated and reliable member of the team is empathetic, supportive, always willing to go the extra mile - the epitome of public service.”

Chief Constable Tim Forber met up with Win ahead of her official last day on 30 September. He said: “What an honour it was to meet Win as she leaves policing after a staggering 55 years.

“My thanks go to her for her dedication and service to the people of North Yorkshire and to her colleagues who turned to Win for her extensive knowledge and experience.

“She will be greatly missed. I wish her a very long and happy retirement.” ​

Win already has plans for her retirement, she said: “If I get a bit bored, I might volunteer somewhere, but I have friends in Majorca so I will try and visit them more often now I don’t have the restrictions of annual leave!

“I also love cars and driving.

“My late husband, Ron, who was also a Traffic Officer, got me into Volvos, and I am currently on Volvo number 11!”