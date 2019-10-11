After following the story of Mike and Karen, played by Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley, giving their relationship another go in Scarborough for past six weeks the series has drawn to a close.

The final episode of BBC One comedy Scarborough has now been aired on national television screens tonight - but we want to know what you thought about it.

Prior to the first episode of the comedy show, BBC released the show synopisis which revealed that Mike and Karen are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home. Now in his late 30’s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Between the local salon, Geraldine’s, and local pub/karaoke hot spot, The Good Ship, there’s never a dull day in town. But will the course of true love run smoothly for the couple the second time around, or will the trials and tribulations of their lives get in the way?

Here are four questions we want to know your thoughts on:

● What did you think of Scarborough on the BBC?

● Would you like to see series two?

● Do you think it showed Scarborough in a good light?

●Do you think it will be good for Scarborough's tourism?