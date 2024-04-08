'What's all the fuss about?': Scarborough photographer lands prize at British Wildlife Photography Awards
Mr Palmer, who lives in Seamer, took the runner up position in the Urban Wildlife category at the awards.
He said capturing the image in the early hours of the morning had enabled him to see Thor before too many people were on the scene.
Mr Palmer, 26, said: “I saw the story online at about 2am, so I grabbed my camera and went down.
“It was quite nice, only about six or seven of us there, certainly much less than the hundreds who turned up later.”
The walrus was certainly a change of subject matter for Mr Palmer, 26, who is an internationally acclaimed sports photographer.
In 2022, he won both the AIPS International Sports Press Association and the SJA British Sports Journalism Awards Young Photographer of the Year.
The British Wildlife Photography Awards are described as a unique celebration of British wildlife.
The best entries will now feature in a stunning coffee table book, British Wildlife Photography Awards Collection 12.
Mr Palmer said: “The photograph has been included in the book, which is a selection of the best images from across the categories.
“It was quite inspiring to see those images as well when they were displayed in an exhibition in Bristol.
“But what I really like, is the fact that the image was taken in Scarborough.”
PICADORE on Castle Road in Scarborough will have a limited run of signed stretched canvases for sale of the image and they will also be available to buy online here: https://willpalmer.photoshelter.com/index/G00009R7ijD9nLMg/I0000ivfqvb_fxP8