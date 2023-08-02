WHAT'S ON: 37 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in August

Here is a selection of 37 must-see events taking place across the Yorkshire coast this August.
From summer festivals to pop star concerts, the Yorkshire coast is the best place to be this August.
Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny 2.0 is set to come to Scarborough Spa on August 3. Star of the UK’s most streamed Netflix comedy special of 2021, Jimmy Carr is back on the road with brand new material for this year's tour. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Pop Princesses, a magical show where beautiful Princesses become Pop Stars, comes to Bridlington Spa on August 4. The event promises to be a musical spectacular starring four fabulous Fairy tale Princesses who just love to sing! It’s the perfect mix. Featuring a soundtrack of top pop hits from artists such as Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor swift, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
This Is Merseybeat will take place at Whitby Pavilion on August 4. It is a theatre show featuring the best in beat from the ‘golden age’ of Liverpool’s world-famous Cavern Club with the legendary cellar’s resident Mersey-beatsters, The Shakers and featuring special guest artists as Cilla Black and Gerry Marsden. Also featuring renowned Liverpool actor Paul Codman as compere/narrator. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
A number of Roller Disco events will take place at Bridlington Spa throughout August. On August 15, 22 and 29 there will be two sessions: one at 18:00pm - 19:30pm and another at 19:30pm - 21:00pm. Pre-booking is not necessary and visitors can expect good music, friendly family atmosphere, fun for all ages and a great night out. There will be funky high quality multi-coloured skates, disco lights, smoke machine and refreshments. Skate hire is included or you can bring your own, subject to suitability on the Royal Hall floor. Don’t miss out, book now, numbers are strictly limited! Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast