WHAT'S ON: 37 events happening across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington in August

4 . What’s on across the Yorkshire coast this August

A number of Roller Disco events will take place at Bridlington Spa throughout August. On August 15, 22 and 29 there will be two sessions: one at 18:00pm - 19:30pm and another at 19:30pm - 21:00pm. Pre-booking is not necessary and visitors can expect good music, friendly family atmosphere, fun for all ages and a great night out. There will be funky high quality multi-coloured skates, disco lights, smoke machine and refreshments. Skate hire is included or you can bring your own, subject to suitability on the Royal Hall floor. Don’t miss out, book now, numbers are strictly limited! Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast