What's the weather going to be like this week in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington? Here's your weather forecast

It will feel warm though, but with lots of cloud making it overcast for many.

Despite the low cloud that is expected to hang around on the Yorkshire coast, the UV levels will still remain high throughout the week,

The pollen count is high today, and medium for the rest of the week.

It's going to be a dull week, but feeling warm throughout. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Low cloud will burn back to the coast through the morning, with a fine and sunny day developing for many. Feeling warm across inland areas in the sunshine, but a cooler day expected along the coast where persistent cloud likely.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 17mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Tonight: Low cloud will once again spread inland through the evening and overnight, with fog patches developing over western hills. One or two spots of drizzle possible in thicker cloud.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tuesday: Cloud slower to burn back towards the coasts, persisting across eastern parts throughout the day with the odd spot of rain possible. Sunny spells through the afternoon across western parts.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 17mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Wednesday: An overcast start for many, but turning to sunny intervals in the evening on the more northern part of the Yorkshire coast. Remaining mild.

Maximum temperature 13°C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Thursday: Conditions largely unchanged, with low cloud spreading inland overnight before burning back during the mornings. Remaining overcast and mild

Maximum temperature 13°C.