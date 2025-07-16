Wheels, Waves and Stories: Wave Project volunteer to visit Scarborough during epic fundraising challenge
The Wave Project is the UK’s leading Surf Therapy charity, supporting children and young people to improve their mental health through the power of surfing and community.
Mr Spencer will visit The Wave Project in Scarborough on Wednesday, July 31 as part of his Wheels, Waves & Stories fundraising challenge. Starting in Bristol, he’ll cycle over 1,034 miles, from Fistral Beach, Newquay, to the Isle of Wight, and from Scarborough to St Andrews in Scotland, finishing at Lost Shore in Edinburgh.
Along the way, he will share stories and get into the sea to support young surfers and connect with the incredible volunteer teams who make it all happen.
Matt Jones, Project Coordinator in Scarborough, said: “We had a SEN school join us, including a young girl with Down’s syndrome who had always been afraid of water. Over the course of just one session, supported by our incredible volunteers, she went from fear to joy – and it was completely life changing. It’s moments like that which show the real impact of this work.”
Mr Spencer has been a cornerstone of The Wave Project for eight years, volunteering across the charity’s hubs in Dunbar, St Andrews and, more recently, at Lost Shore in Edinburgh.
He said: “This journey isn’t about me, it’s about every surfer, their families, our volunteers, partner surf schools and the funders who make the magic of The Wave Project a reality. I already know this community is Different Gravy! and I’m on a mission to find out exactly why.”
Viv Williamson, Head of Fundraising at The Wave Project added: “Stephen’s journey is an amazing reminder of what this charity is all about: community, connection and a shared belief that we can change young lives through the power of surfing. We hope people across the UK will get behind Stephen too, whether by donating, sharing his story, or cheering him on as he pedals his way across the UK.”
For more information about Stephen’s challenge and how you can support, visit waveproject.co.uk or visit his Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/wheelswavesandstories
