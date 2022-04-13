When will garden centres open on the Yorkshire Coast this Easter weekend?

The weather forecast this weekend will allow many people to get busy in their gardens, but will they be able to purchase new plants and equipment to make their gardens look nice again?
Here’s when the gardening centres on our coast will be opening this Easter.
1. Deans Garden Centre, Seamer Road, Scarborough
On Friday April 15 (Good Friday), Saturday April 16 and Monday April 18 (Easter Monday), they will be open 9am to 5pm, and their cafe will be open 9.30am until 4.30pm. On Sunday April 17 (Easter Sunday), they will be closed. Photos in this feature are illustrative, courtesy of Getty Images, and do not show the local garden centres.
2. Irton Garden Centre, Moor Lane, Scarborough
Irton Garden Centre will be open on Friday April 15 (Good Friday), Saturday April 16 and Monday April 18 (Easter Monday from 9am until 5.30pm.
On Sunday April 17 (Easter Sunday), they will be closed.
3. Reighton Nurseries, Reighton, Near Bridlington
Reighton Nurseries will be open all Easter weekend, from 9am until 5.30pm.
4. Burniston Nurseries, Burniston, Scarborough
On Friday April 15 (Good Friday), Saturday April 16 and Monday April 18 (Easter Monday), Burniston Nurseries will be open from 9am until 5pm. On Sunday April 17 (Easter Sunday), they will be open from 10am until 4pm.
