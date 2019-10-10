Where to watch the final episode of BBC One comedy Scarborough

The final episode of BBC One comedy 'Scarborough' will air on national TV on Friday night.

The series was filmed in Scarborough earlier this year which generated a lot of interest among locals who were excited to see their hometown on national TV every week.

But with the series drawing to a close there have been posters put up at South Bay businesses, that feature in the show, promoting to 'watch the final episode here'.

On the programmes, Twitter feed ran by Derren Litten and his personal assistant Jo, it states: "Something curious is happening in Scarborough... Scarborians, have you noticed posters popping up all along the South Bay? It implies lots of businesses are showing the last episode of #Scarborough - but not all have TVs. Strange....."

A new Facebook page has also been set up for 'Scarborough' - Scarborough TV - where Derren posted updates relating to the show.