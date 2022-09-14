Which pubs in Scarborough will be shut for the Queen’s Funeral? All town centre pubs and bars closures for Bank Holiday

Here's which pubs and bars will be open and closed on Bank Holiday Monday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Monday September 19 has been declared a Bank Holiday by King Charles III to allow people to pay their respects to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 on Thursday September 8.

Her funeral will be held on Monday September 19.

The following pubs and bars in Scarborough town centre will be open:

Bareca (at Bike and Boot), on Cliff Bridge Terrace, will be open from 5pm.

Black Lion, on North Street, will be open from 10am. They will be showing the funeral and guests who wish to watch and not purchase anything are welcome.

Castle Tavern, on Castle Road, will be open.

Courtyard, on Vernon Road, will be open from 12pm and will be showing the funeral.

Craft Bar, on Northway, will be open.

Crown Tavern, on Scalby Lane, will be open.

Golden Last, on Eastborough, will be open and showing the funeral.

Leeds Arms, on St. Mary’s Street, will be open from 3pm.

Marley’s, on Crown Crescent, will be open from 6pm.

Nelson Inn, on Victoria Road, will open between 11am and 6pm to broadcast the funeral and sandwiches will be available

Rack & Roll, on Waterhouse Lane, will be open from 4pm.

Roscoe’s Bar, on Roscoe Street, will be open from 4pm.

Scarborough Flyer, on St. Nicholas Street, will be open and showing the funeral.

Ship Inn, on Falsgrave, will be open from 10.30am.

Sun Inn, on St. Thomas Street, will be open from 12pm.

The Albert, on North Marine Road, will be open from 4.30pm.

The Angel, on North Street, will be open.

The Trafalgar, on Trafalgar Street West, will be open.

United Sports Bar, on St. Thomas Street, will be open from 6pm.

Valley Bar, on Valley Road, will be open from 12pm.

Wilsons, on Sandgate, will be open from 2pm.

Here are the pubs and bars in Scarborough that will be closed on Queen’s funeral:

Cask Inn, on Cambridge Terrace.

Chaplins, on St. Thomas Street.

Firk Inn, on Falsgrave.

GEO, on Sandside.

King Richard III, on Sandside.

Lord Nelson, on Foreshore Road.

McGinty’s, on St. Thomas Street.

Merchant Irish Bar, on Eastborough.

New Lancaster, on Sandside.

Scholars, on Somerset Terrace.

Tap & Spile, on Falsgrave.

The Commercial, on Falsgrave.

The Prince of Wales, on Castle Road.

The Ramshill, on Ramshill Road.

Waterhouse, on St. Thomas Street.

Xander’s Bar, on Falsgrave.