All the pubs in the villages surrounding Scarborough that will be open or closed on Bank Holiday Monday.

Monday September 19 has been declared a Bank Holiday by King Charles III to allow people to pay their respects to the Queen, as her funeral is held in London.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 on Thursday September 8.

A vast majority of supermarkets, food shops and other service providers will be closed on the day to pay their respects.

Several shops in Scarborough will also be closed, including the major supermarkets and gardern centres.

The following pubs and bars in the surrounding areas of Scarborough will be open:

Blacksmiths Arms, in Cloughton, from 5.30pm.

Denison Arms, in East Ayton, from 4pm.

Old Scalby Mill, on Scalby Mill Road.

Poacher’s Barn, in Osgodby, and will be serving drinks only.

The Byways, in Crossgates.

The Farrier, in Cayton, from 5pm.

The Mayfield, in Seamer, from 5pm.

The Plough, in Scalby, from 5pm until 10pm.

The Red Lion, in Cloughton, from 4pm.

The Tow Bar, in Cayton, from 3pm.

Three Jolly Sailors, in Burniston, from 10am and will be showing the funeral.

Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn, in West Ayton, from 3pm.

The following pubs and bars in the surrounding areas of Scarborough will be closed:

Nags Head, in Scalby.

The Copper Horse, in Seamer.

The Plough Inn, in Lebberston.