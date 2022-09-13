The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday September 19, and the day has been declared a Bank Holiday.

The government has said that shops do not need to close during the mourning period or on the funeral day itself, however numerous shops and supermarkets have stated they will close as a mark of respect.

Here’s which shops in Scarborough will be closed on Monday:

Supermarkets will close on Monday September 19 for the Queen's funeral. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Proudfoots Supermarkets have said that all four shops in the borough will be closed.

Scarborough Market Hall will be closed.

All Boyes stores will be closed.

All Cooplands shops will be closed.

Aldi will be closed.

Lidl will be closed.

Sainsbury’s will be closed, with their convenience stores and petrol stations open from 5pm until 10pm.

Tesco will be closed, and their Express stores will be open from 5pm.

Morrisons, situated in Eastfield, will be closed.

All B&M stores will be closed.

B&Q, situated on Seamer Road, will be closed.

Iceland, located on Vernon Road, will be closed.

Heron will be closed.

Dean’s Garden Centre, on Seamer Road, will be closed.

Reighton Nurseries, located on Hunmanby Road, Filey, will be closed.