"Whiffy socks and pickled eggs" - DJ OJ Borg talks about all things Arncliffe Arms, Glaisdale on BBC Radio 2

Tony Waddington with his minted pickled eggs at the Arncliffe Arms in Glaisdale

Tony Waddington, landlord of the Arncliffe Arms in Glaisdale, has featured in the Publican Service Broadcasting segment on BBC’s Radio 2.

Mr Waddington featured in a five-minute segment where he discussed all things Arncliffe with DJ OJ Borg who is standing in for Sara Cox.

Speaking to OJ, Tony talked about the customers and what it’s like to be londlord of a pub in the beautiful Esk Valley on the famous Wainwright’s Coast to Coast route – and also discussed the important things in life like pickled eggs. OJ said: “Here’s a question for you – Do you have lots of customers drying their socks around open fires?

"We don’t have an open fire at the moment,” said Tony, “But we do supply them with a drying room, which also takes everything away from the public!”

"I guess if you’ve been doing the coast to coast, your socks might be just a little on the whiffy side…,” joked the DJ.

"Just a little bit,” replied Tony.

Tony, who has been landlord of the seven letting-bedroom Arncliffe for three and a half years, showed the pub’s community focus, talking about the eight dart teams and two pool teams.

Eggman was described as the most regular regular and ‘Turf’ received praise for supplying honey.

Regulars John and Mikey also received a shout out from OJ Borg.

The came the answer to the question on everyone’s lips – does the Arncliffe serve pickled eggs?

“Oh yes,” said Tony. “We have several types of including standard, chilli, beetroot and jalapeno, and honey.”

OJ then played Dr Hook ‘I don’t want to be alone tonight’ one of Tony’s favourite songs.