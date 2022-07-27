Whisky bottle collection at Goole marina club raises £572.81 for Bridlington RNLI

Bobbi Jo Harrison, landlady at the North Star Marina Club in Goole and Alan Gardiner, a supporter of the RNLI and patron of the North Star Marina Club, who was integral in raising the funds, recently handed over £572.81 to Bridlington RNLI. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI

Bobbi Jo Harrison, landlady at the North Star Marina Club in Goole and Alan Gardiner, a supporter of the RNLI and patron of the North Star Marina Club, who was integral in raising the funds, recently handed over £572.81 to Bridlington RNLI.

The money was collected in a large empty whisky bottle which has stood on the bar since Covid restrictions ended in April 2021.

The club, which re-opened after the pandemic lockdown last year, decided to collect the cash for Bridlington RNLI as many people from Goole and the surrounding area visit the resort during the summer months.

Sarah Child, RNLI Senior Community Manager, said: “I was delighted to hear from Bobbi-Jo at the North Star Marina Club that they have been raising vital funds for the RNLI.