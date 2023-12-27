Whitby 11-year-old is spitting image of Kevin from Home Alone

An 11-year-old from Whitby is the spitting image of Kevin from Home Alone - and he recreated the iconic scene.

Tyler Stringer, 11 , of Whitby - who bears an uncanny resemblance to Home Alone character Kevin McCallister. picture supplied by Emie di Marino / SWNS

Tyler Stringer, 11, grew up with comments about his resemblance to Home Alone's Kevin McCallister.

Now he is around the same age as the main character in the iconic film, played by a young Macaulay Culkin.

While Tyler watched the film with mum Emie Di Marino, 31, she got him to pose like Kevin - and they look like twins.

Emie said: "When he was little he spent a lot of time in hospital - one year the nurses commented how he looked like Kevin.

"As soon as you point it out, people say they can't unsee it.

"As he’s grown up, I think he saw it too - he even has the same hairline!

"When we got the photo of him doing the same post, we couldn't get over how similar he looked.