Whitby 14 x 14 challenge among fundraisers to help youngster battling rare bone cancer

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 12:01 GMT
A series of fundraising events have been organised to help a nine-year-old girl who is battling a rare form of bone cancer.

Bryony Jackson of The Falcon Inn, Cloughton, is organising a charity step/walk challenge to raise money for Young Lives v Cancer which has been supporting her niece Isla Byrne and her family while she receives treatment for the cancer.

Bryony said: “We are walking up and down the Whitby steps 14 times and then walking 14 miles back to The Grainary, our sister site at Harwood Dale, on Thursday October 31.”

Bryony, Nicky Hurrell and Sally Alexander, have set themselves the challenge to raise money for the charity which is providing vital support to Isla Byrne, “a very precious and courageous member of our family,” and her parents through Isla’s lengthy and gruelling treatment.

Youngster Isla Byrne is battling a rare form of bone cancer.Youngster Isla Byrne is battling a rare form of bone cancer.
Youngster Isla Byrne is battling a rare form of bone cancer.

The first stage of Isla’s treatment plan involves her undergoing 14 cycles of chemotherapy, totalling 84 sessions, which they hope will be completed by the end of October.

A number of other events are also in the pipeline to help raise funds:

Wednesday October 30

Charity Quiz and Curry night at The Falcon

Thursday October 31

14 x 14 walking/step challenge

Coffee and cake sale at The Grainary – including Halloween activities for the little ones

Friday November 1

Charity raffle draw, live music and cocktails at The Falcon

Bryony said: “We have some truly amazing prizes already – including nights away at local hotels, massage vouchers, hair and beauty vouchers, flowers.

"We have been blown away by everyone’s generosity.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/whitby14x14challenge#timelineUpdates if you’d like to help.

The current total stands at £5,400.

