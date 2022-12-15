After visiting Whitby on a family holiday in 1965, Ben was keen to relocate his young family to Whitby from Darlington.

The dream was realised in 1966 when he found employment at the Whitby Jet Company as a jeweller, carving the raw material into intricate one-off statement pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben spent much time in those days exploring the coastline and the inland footpaths around Whitby with his family, as well as the local ramblers club, always carrying a sketchbook to record his environment in all weathers.

Ben Kelly at the boatyard

After the closure of the Whitby Jet Company, Ben took on various other jobs to support his wife Margaret and two young daughters Jenny and Frances.

He became a proof reader for the Whitby Gazette in the early 1970s, a role he loved for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working at the Whitby Gazette offices and then printery, Ben was always aware of newsworthy events in the Whitby area.

This keen interest in the locality became the foundation which paved the way to the idea of the Gazette’s much-loved weekly cartoon, Bridgender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Kelly, pictured back row, second from left, with the Whitby Gazette team in 1970.

Ben loved producing the cartoon, he enjoyed making people smile or finding something to lighten the day, with a wit and sense of humour that many will miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the scenes featured in Bridgender were drawn on location, recognisable instantly.

Bridgender featured current events, local businesses and the wider world news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would often test out the jokes on his family, saying “What do you think of this one then?” and reading the Dad jokes out to his family to see their reaction.

Ben Kelly in front of Whitby's iconic beach huts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridgender ran from 1978 and was printed in the Whitby Gazette until February 2020.

After retiring from the printing industry, Ben continued to work along the West Cliff, attending the lift and the beach huts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed being busy and chatting to both locals and visitors.

A few seasons later, he transferred up to the top of the West cliff and worked at the Arnold Palmer Crazy Golf until the start of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His daughters said: “Ben was someone who loved being busy, enjoyed a regular routine and worked hard.

“Throughout all his working life, Ben loved being outdoors and enjoying nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As an avid reader with a vivid imagination, he could quote many famous poems by Keats and Kipling, and was determined to view the world through rose-coloured glasses.

"He especially loved to paint landscapes - watercolour scenes of Whitby and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes he knew the scenes so well that he could sketch and paint them entirely from memory.

"Ben had a gift for capturing the feeling and atmosphere of a place; his painting style was intuitive and immediate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He would often give paintings to friends and neighbours, or sell them in local art galleries."

The family hopes to exhibit a collection of his paintings in 2023, as a tribute to his work and life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whitby really was a source of inspiration and joy for Ben and very close to his heart,” they added.