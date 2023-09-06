Watch more videos on Shots!

Urban exploring is continuing to grow in popularity, with many people flocking to abandoned buildings for their fill of old architecture and rumours of ghosts.

Eager to find out more, Alan Boswell Landlord Building Insurance set out to reveal the most famous abandoned buildings in the UK.

They say of the abbey: “Owned and maintained by English Heritage, the ruins of Whitby Abbey is prominent in the history of Whitby and has ties to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Whitby Abbey.

"Whitby’s history bleeds into the Dracula novel we have all come to love.

"In the 2020 Dracula series, there are several shots of the abbey which has certainly increased its bucket list status for lovers of spooky sites, bringing more than 4.4 Million views on TikTok and over 111k Instagram hashtags.”