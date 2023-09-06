News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Whitby Abbey has been named UK’s most famous abandoned building

Whitby Abbey has been named the UK's most famous abandoned building.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Urban exploring is continuing to grow in popularity, with many people flocking to abandoned buildings for their fill of old architecture and rumours of ghosts.

Eager to find out more, Alan Boswell Landlord Building Insurance set out to reveal the most famous abandoned buildings in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say of the abbey: “Owned and maintained by English Heritage, the ruins of Whitby Abbey is prominent in the history of Whitby and has ties to Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Whitby Abbey.Whitby Abbey.
Whitby Abbey.
Most Popular

"Whitby’s history bleeds into the Dracula novel we have all come to love.

"In the 2020 Dracula series, there are several shots of the abbey which has certainly increased its bucket list status for lovers of spooky sites, bringing more than 4.4 Million views on TikTok and over 111k Instagram hashtags.”

In second spot was St Dunstan in the East Church, London and third was Belfast’s Crumlin Road Courthouse and Gaol.

Related topics:Whitby AbbeyEnglish HeritageInstagramTikTokLondonBelfast