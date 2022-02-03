Whitby Abbey hosting February half-term explorer quest - here's how to join in the fun

Whitby Abbey will host an outdoor explorer quest event over February half-term.

Visitors to the town's English Heritage site will roam around the grounds and gardens to find games and activities inspired by soldiers, Victorians and medieval monks.

Find out quirky facts along the way, tackle playful puzzles and see what it takes to get moving like people from the past.

Ella Harrison, Events Manager at English Heritage, said: “Our adventure quests are packed with puzzles and activities to get the whole family moving, and are just the thing to shake off the winter blues this half term.

"With centuries of history to discover, fun activities to try, and an abbey to conquer – this is the perfect time to get out in the fresh air and enjoy a historic day out.”

Half Term Explorer Quest runs at Whitby Abbey from February 19 to 27 from 10am to 4pm.