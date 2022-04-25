Whitby Abbey hosting Guinness World Record breaking attempt - for largest gathering of vampires

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the first publication of Dracula, which was inspired by the dramatic ruins of Whitby’s 13th Century gothic abbey - and the record attempt will kick off a series of special events to celebrate.

The world-breaking attempt will take place at Whitby Abbey on Thursday May 26 – 125 years to the day that Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel was published.

Visitors are invited to go along to the clifftop English Heritage site and enjoy an evening of entertainment while dressed as vampires.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vampires will descend on Whitby Abbey for a Guinness World Record breaking attempt.

Traditional vampire dress is defined by Guinness World Records as black trousers, black skirt or a dress, black shoes, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat, and fangs on the top set of teeth.

The current record saw 1,039 vampires gather at Doswell in Virginia, USA in 2011.

Mark Williamson, site manager at Whitby Abbey, said the world record breaking attempt in May was part of an exciting year at the abbet which will also see the Illuminated abbey event return over the October half-term.

"The challenge of breaking this record is an exciting one and we look forward to welcoming would-be vampires to Whitby Abbey on the 26 May for a fun evening of entertainment and hopefully a successful new record too.

Whitby Abbey is aiming to host a record-breaking gathering of vampires - of all ages!

"You’ll need to register on line and have a look at our website to see what makes a vampire a vampire!”

The official record attempt will take place at Whitby Abbey between 6.30pm and 7.15pm. To register interest, visit the English Heritage Whitby Abbey website.

Visitorswill be treated to scenes from Dracula by Time Will Tell Theatre as well as performances from a lock Goth band.

Gothic Falconry also takes place at the abbey from Saturday April 30 to Monday May 2, from 10am to 5pm each day.

Vampires will descend on Whitby Abbey for a Guinness World Record breaking attempt.