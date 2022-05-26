Whitby Abbey hosting vampire world record attempt - here's what's happening on the night

Whitby Goth band Westenra.

Dracula was inspired by the dramatic ruins of Whitby’s 13th Century gothic abbey - and the record attempt will kick off a series of special events to celebrate.

Visitors are invited to go along to the clifftop site to enjoy an evening of entertainment while dressed as vampires.

Traditional vampire dress is defined by Guinness World Records as black trousers, black skirt or a dress, black shoes, waistcoat, shirt, black cape or collared overcoat, and fangs on the top set of teeth.

The current record saw 1,039 vampires gather at Doswell in Virginia, USA in 2011.

Musical entertainment tonight will be provided by Whitby Goth band Westenra, who recently played at Whitby Goth Weekend and released their first album, First Light, in January 2021.

Performances of excerpts from Dracula by Time Will Tell Theatre will take place among the ruins of the abbey throughout the evening while would-be vampires will be counted between 6.30pm and 7.15pm.

Mark Williamson, English Heritage’s site manager at Whitby Abbey said: “We are so pleased to have Westenra playing at this momentous event as well as the team from Time Will Tell Theatre giving us a flavour of the Dracula novel.

How to dress like a vampire.

"It is fitting that this is all taking place on the 26th May – the 125th anniversary of the day that the novel was first published.