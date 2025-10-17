Whitby Abbey lights up the night as MP Alison Hume switches on illuminations

Illuminated Whitby Abbey. picture: Richard Ponter

The ruins of Whitby Abbey will once again shine brightly against the autumn sky as Alison Hume, MP for Whitby and Scarborough, officially switches on the lights to mark the start of the annual Illuminated Whitby Abbey.

The switch-on ceremony will take place on Friday October 24, at 5.45pm, heralding nine enchanting nights of after-dark exploration and atmosphere.

From October 24 to November 1, visitors will be invited to experience the abbey in a whole new light.

As dusk falls, the dramatic Gothic ruins — which inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula — will come alive with stunning illuminations, music, and a magical ambience perfect for autumn evenings.

Sarah Douglas, Site Manager at Whitby Abbey, said: “We’re delighted to once again host this much-loved event.

“This year, we’ll be running a dedicated quieter hour from 5.15pm, on October 27 and 30, ensuring a more comfortable experience for everyone.

"We’re also thrilled to welcome back the talented team from Time Will Tell for another season of captivating theatre.”

For those looking to indulge, an array of treats will be available, including fish and chips, burgers, hot chocolate, toasted marshmallows, mead and mulled wine. Visitors can also enjoy alcohol tastings in the on-site shop.

The event will run nightly from 6pm to 9pm, with special quiet sessions offered at 5.15pm on Monday October 27 and Thursday October 30.

These sessions, limited to 30 visitors, provide a calmer, sensory-friendly experience for guests who prefer a more relaxed environment.

For more information search for English Heritage Whitby Abbey.