Whitby Abbey set to host Gothic falconry event over bank holiday weekend
Join the time travelling falconers for awe–inspiring historical displays of Falconry and Hawking at Whitby Abbey – with a Gothic twist.
Look to the skies above the hall to see flying displays throughout the day, each with a different cast of birds.
Visit the bird mews to chat to the falconers and view a stunning collection of hawks, owls and falcons quietly at rest in their period surrounds.
The English Heritage event runs from Saturday May 4 to Sunday May 6, from 10am to 5pm.
There’s plenty for families to do at Whitby Abbey – roam the wide open spaces of the abbey grounds, enjoy a relaxing picnic and play hide and seek among the ruins.
Family activities and events take place during the school holidays,
Search English Heritage Whitby Abbey for more information.