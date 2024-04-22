Whitby Abbey set to host Gothic falconry event over bank holiday weekend

Gothic Falconry is on its way to Whitby Abbey.picture: Nigel Wallace-Iles

Join the time travelling falconers for awe–inspiring historical displays of Falconry and Hawking at Whitby Abbey – with a Gothic twist.

Look to the skies above the hall to see flying displays throughout the day, each with a different cast of birds.

Visit the bird mews to chat to the falconers and view a stunning collection of hawks, owls and falcons quietly at rest in their period surrounds.

The English Heritage event runs from Saturday May 4 to Sunday May 6, from 10am to 5pm.

There’s plenty for families to do at Whitby Abbey – roam the wide open spaces of the abbey grounds, enjoy a relaxing picnic and play hide and seek among the ruins.

Family activities and events take place during the school holidays,