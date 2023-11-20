Whitby Abbey shop to stay open late for Christmas shoppers
The shop sells treats like mead, nettle wine, Whitby Gin and biscuits, as well as Whitby Jet jewellery, mugs and clothing with a Whitby or Dracula theme.
The shop is stacked with quirky abbey-themed items reflecting the property’s 2,000 years of history.
Mark Williamson, Whitby Abbey Cluster Manager, said: “We wanted to open up a little later to give people a chance to come in when it’s a little quieter to do some Christmas shopping.
"We’ll have hot mead tasting on offer and medieval festive music in the background.
"For those who are tricky to buy for, I’d recommend the gift of an English Heritage membership which allows access into so many special places around the country.”
Whitby Abbey has now moved to winter opening times of Wednesday to Sunday’s 10am to 4pm.