The shop at Whitby Abbey will be staying open until 9pm on Saturday November 25, for visitors to get in a bit of late-night shopping ahead of the Christmas rush.

The shop sells treats like mead, nettle wine, Whitby Gin and biscuits, as well as Whitby Jet jewellery, mugs and clothing with a Whitby or Dracula theme.

The shop is stacked with quirky abbey-themed items reflecting the property’s 2,000 years of history.

Mark Williamson, Whitby Abbey Cluster Manager, said: “We wanted to open up a little later to give people a chance to come in when it’s a little quieter to do some Christmas shopping.

Late night shopping at Whitby Abbey gift shop on November 25.

"We’ll have hot mead tasting on offer and medieval festive music in the background.

"For those who are tricky to buy for, I’d recommend the gift of an English Heritage membership which allows access into so many special places around the country.”