Whitby Abbey to close today due to high winds forecast
Whitby Abbey will close early today due to the high winds that have been forecast by the Met Office.
In a statement posted to Facebook, a spokesperson said: “We'll be closing at 2pm today (last entry 1.30pm) due to high winds being forecasted.
“We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused and do hope you'll visit another time if you can't make it today.”
The Met Office has predicted winds of up to 41mph from 3pm today.
The direction will be South East and the gusts will make it feel like 1 °C.