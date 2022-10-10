Whitby Abbey to host Dennis and Gnasher Hallowe'en event - plus see when Illuminated Abbey is back

Follow Dennis, Gnasher and friends to solve creepy clues on the fun family quest around the abbey ruins.

Then, meet costumed performers to hear tall tales of the strange, the supernatural and the downright silly.

With so much spooky stuff to see and do, it’s a great value day out for families – and tickets are even cheaper if you book in advance.

Whitby Abbey illuminated over the Halloween half-term. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

The event runs from Saturday October 22 to Sunday October 30, from 10am to 4pm each day.

You can also look forward to the return of a huge crowd-puller to Whitby Abbey as part of its Hallowe’en festivities – Illuminated Abbey.

See Bram Stoker's inspiration in a new light as Whitby Abbey is bathed in dramatic illuminations once again.

Have your camera at the ready as you explore the gothic splendour of the ruins lit up with all the colours of the rainbow.

The Illuminated Abbey is on from Friday October 21 to Monday October 31.

Also, on the 125th anniversary year of the publication of Stoker's Dracula, you can also see the story of Dracula brought to life before your eyes within the abbey ruins all aglow, with a twist on the usual show as part of the anniversary celebrations.