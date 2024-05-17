Whitby Abbey to host Kids Rule! event across May half-term week
In the Kids Rule! event at the clifftop English Heritage site, the kids are in charge at special events taking place between May 25 and June 2.
Visitors of all ages can join in with themed hands-on activities, while Victorian ghost hunters will be there to tell tales of adventures with the supernatural.
The Whitby Abbey site is open from 10am to 5pm.
You can ‘Count’ on another great experience at the site later in the year when you can watch Bram Stoker's legendary tale of Dracula being performed live in the ruins of Whitby Abbey, a major inspiration for the author.
Performed by the fantastic Time Will Tell theatre group, audiences are sure to be transported into the iconic story of Dracula.
That event is to run from July 20 to August 26.
Visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/whitby-abbey-kids-rule-dracula-25-may-2-jun-24/ for more information.