Whitby Abbey to host Proms in the Park event in summer 2025

Whitby Abbey is set to host the UK Proms Weekend as part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic locations including Carlisle Castle, Pendennis Castle and Bolsover Castle.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue will provide the backdrop for a night of music on Saturday July 12 - as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and host Rob Rinder MBE take people on a journey through some of the most-loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

The 2025 tour will feature new set lists of the most-loved classics from stage and screen, a new and improved huge stage with incredible sound system, a TV wall, three massive bars including Beartown Brewery, draft lager and IPA bar and a wide selection of street food vendors.

There is a strict limit on capacity so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Visit www.ukproms.com for tickets.

Gates open 5.30pm, support act 6pm, main performance starts 7.30pm.