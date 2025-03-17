Whitby Abbey to host Proms in the Park event in summer 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:51 BST
Whitby Abbey is set to host the UK Proms Weekend as part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic locations including Carlisle Castle, Pendennis Castle and Bolsover Castle.

The venue will provide the backdrop for a night of music on Saturday July 12 - as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and host Rob Rinder MBE take people on a journey through some of the most-loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

The 2025 tour will feature new set lists of the most-loved classics from stage and screen, a new and improved huge stage with incredible sound system, a TV wall, three massive bars including Beartown Brewery, draft lager and IPA bar and a wide selection of street food vendors.

There is a strict limit on capacity so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Visit www.ukproms.com for tickets.

Gates open 5.30pm, support act 6pm, main performance starts 7.30pm.

