Whitby Abbey visitor numbers more than double between 2020 and 2021, says report
Visitor numbers at Whitby Abbey more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, to 144,246, says a report compiled by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).
By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:41 am
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:42 am
With many people chosing staycations over holidays abroad over the past 12 months, the clifftop abbey was among the sites to benefit from the tourism boom.
Mark Williamson, English Heritage’s property manager for the abbey, said it had been a time of exploration for many.
He said: “Last year so many people rediscovered beautiful places on their doorstep.
“The abbey’s location on the Yorkshire coast made it the perfect day out for both local people and holidaymakers.”
Whitby Abbey hosts an Easter Adventure Quest from April 2 to 24 with a Gothic falconry event also on, from April 30 to May 2.