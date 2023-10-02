Whitby acappella band Henwen to perform farewell concert after 30 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thirty years is a long time – longer than many marriages – and the band members have happy memories of singing in village halls, churches, theatres, pubs, studios and many odd rooms in odd places.

They also enjoyed a week’s residency in the Famous Spiegeltent as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, six times!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1996 they sang live on Radio 4 as part of the launch of the current Stephen Joseph Theatre in the Round, and in 2007 they co-wrote a 45-minute spoken/sung piece with poet and playwright Ian MacMillan and toured nationally with him, having also frequently sung alongside him on the BBC Radio 2 Friday night arts programme, as was.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acappella group Henwen.

In their earlier years, the band had additional members (as a group of five) and they want to thank those individuals for their contributions, as well.

They all sing and/or play in other line ups, bands and choirs, so, as individuals, they won’t be closing that final stage curtain just yet, but this will be the last of Henwen – and people are being given the chance to hear their harmonies one last time.

The Henwen farewell concert will be in the Fylingdales Village Hall on Friday October 27.

Entry is free, but numbers are limited, so ring Rowena on 07792088724 to put your name on the list.