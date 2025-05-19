Whitby Air Cadets makes plea for volunteers as matter of urgency
The RAF Air Cadets group caters for children aged 12 to 19 and offers a myriad of exciting activities – but it needs adult volunteers as a matter of urgency.
Even if you have had no previous connection with the RAF Air Cadets, or any of the services, the opportunity to assist as a civilian instructor and potentially move into uniform should you wish to is available.
The unit is based at the back of Whitby School Airy Hill site (formerly Whitby Sixth Form).
Civilian Instructor
In this role, you would work with the uniformed staff to provide the range of activities that the Air Cadets has to offer – both in the classroom, and in practical subjects such as sport and adventure training.
No previous experience is necessary although, of course, any specialist knowledge or skills that you may have would be a great advantage.
Once established as a Civilian Instructor, if you wish to become more involved you would then have the option to apply to become a member of the uniformed staff – either as a senior non-commissioned officer or as an officer.
The squadron currently parades on a Thursday but if it can increase its staff element, the aim would be to return to twice weekly parade nights and staff would usually be expected to attend on both occasions.
However, other arrangements may be possible to meet individual circumstances.
Visit https://whitbyaircadets.org/join-as-staff/ to help.
740 (Whitby) Squadron Air Cadets is holding an open evening on June 19 and would like to see any prospective new cadets and particularly potential new volunteer members of staff.
The squadron will have a range of activities and displays at the unit on the evening to show what the Air Cadet Organisation can offer children aged from 12
upwards, ranging from leadership skills to first aid and opportunities to fly, glide and attend activity-based camps.
A squadron spokesperson said: “Without staff, the squadron cannot run so we do need new volunteers desperately to help deliver the experiences we can offer and really make a difference in the lives of our cadets.”
“So come along and see what we do.”
