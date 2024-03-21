Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society kicks off 2024 season with Easter play
The Vicar Geraldine is played by Georgie Joyce, while Linda Polkowski plays her hapless verger Alice Tinker.
The parish committee, headed by the pompous David Horton (David Blaker), consists of No, No, No, Jim Trott (Jon Risdon), smelly farmer Owen Newitt (Stuart Micklewright) and boring Frank Pickle (Ian Dobson) together with feckless Hugo (John Ogden) and cordon-bleu cook (not) Mrs Cropley (Jo Downie).
Mr Dobson said: “We have all been watching previous episodes to pick up the mannerisms and nuances of the characters.
"We had forgotten how hilarious the many series were but the script has had us in stitches in rehearsal.
"It reminds me a great deal of last year’s ‘Dirty Dusting’ with the laugh a minute situations.”
The play runs at the Whitby Pavilion Theatre on Saturday March 30, Sunday March 31 and Monday,April 1, beginning at 7.30pm.
Tickets at £10 are available from the Whitby Pavilion or on the door.
Go to the Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society Facebook page at www.facebook.com/whitbyamdram/ to find out more information about the group and forthcoming events.
