Whitby and Boggle Hole youth hostels unveil free social walks for 2025 YHA Festival of Walking

Youth hostels throughout North Yorkshire, including Whitby and Boggle Hole, have unveiled their programme of free social walks for the 2025 YHA Festival of Walking.

Running from September 12 to October 12, this year’s festival focuses on inclusivity, wellbeing and confidence-building, encouraging everyone to enjoy healthy and sociable walking with YHA.

There are six free-to-join walks starting at and finishing from four YHA youth hostels in North Yorkshire during the festival:

September 13 – YHA York – Nordic social walk led by British Nordic Walking

September 21 – YHA Boggle Hole – discovery and connection social walk

September 24 – YHA Malham – accessible social walk led by Access the Dales

October 4 - YHA Whitby – map and navigation social walk led by Heads Up Adventures

October 5 – YHA Malham – discovery and connection social walk

October 6 – YHA York – Pilgrimage social walk led by the British Pilgrimage Trust

Places on all walks are limited and people must register.

Visit www.yha.org.uk/festival-of-walking to register and join any of the walks.

The popular five-week-long celebration of walking designed to help more people take their first steps into the world of walking, community, and the great outdoors.

The programme has been carefully curated to support people who are keen to walk for leisure but may lack the confidence, experience, or companionship to get started alone.

Andrew McCoy, keen walker and YHA Walks Programme Manager, said: “We know that it can be difficult for some people to find opportunities to walk, whether due to mobility challenges, a lack of knowledge, or simply not having someone to go with.

“That’s why this year’s festival is about giving people a reason to start – to join a walk that’s welcoming, supportive and maybe even transformative.”

The 2025 festival programme will also offer instructional sessions that help people build practical confidence, including how to read maps, use a compass, and plan safe routes, equipping walkers with the tools they need to explore the outdoors independently in the future.

The 2025 YHA Festival of Walking is funded by Sport England and Pilgrim Trust, whose support enables YHA to remove financial and practical barriers to participation.

Visit: www.yha.org.uk/festival-of-walking to find a walk near you or explore the full programme.