Whitby and Scarborough band Skandals release third single - with more on way

Whitby band Skandals has released its third single – and the good news for fans of the group is that there are more on the way.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST

The band frequently plays popular ska covers in Yorkshire coast pubs but this original track, called Work Bubble, is about how audiences loosen up as they move from work mode to weekend mode.It is the first of a series of singles planned for release over the summer and into the autumn and can be heard on the band's website atskandalsband.uk or on streaming sites.

The five-piece has been playing ska in local venues and festivals for 10 years and mixes covers of Jamaican original ska with two tone classics and ska punk along with covers of lesser-known recent ska tunes and some of its own songs.

A change in line-up is planned as drummer John leaves at the end of July.

The Skandals.The Skandals.
The Skandals.
Also in the band is Leathy on vocals, Jonny on guitar, Paul on bass and Leni on sax and keys.

Forthcoming gigs include Whitby Brewery on Friday June 23 from 7pm, The Peacock in Huddersfield on Saturday July 1 from 9pm, Staxtonbury on SundayJuly 2, 3pm to 4pm, back to Whitby Brewery on Wednesday for Made in Whitby, Wednesday July 5, 7pm to 9pm, The George, Whitby, Friday July 14, 10pm to midnight, and the Whitby Way, Friday July 28. 9pm to 11.30pm.

The band is also booked in to play at northern ska festival Blam Blam Fever on 8 September.

