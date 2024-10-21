Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby has ranked in first place in a new study revealing the UK’s best coastal towns and cities to visit during a weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study conducted by mother and baby retailer JoJo Maman Bébé found that nearly two-thirds (65%) of parents would visit UK beaches more if they were accessible by public transport.

To help parents fill their weekends and half-term, the study revealed the top 10 coastal towns and cities in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best coastal town or city in the UK is Whitby beach, with an average visitor rating of 4.7 out of 5 and a nearly perfect beach score of 98 out of 100.

Whitby on a glorious sunny day.

Neighbouring town Scarborough takes third place with a beach score of 91.6 and an average visitor rating of 4.6, 5,046 reviews.

Nestled between the two is Portobello Beach in Edinburgh coast.

Each beach was ranked using Google Maps, looking at its overall visitor rating, how many reviews it has received, and the city or town it’s located near.