Whitby and Scarborough ranked in top three of UK's best beaches
The study conducted by mother and baby retailer JoJo Maman Bébé found that nearly two-thirds (65%) of parents would visit UK beaches more if they were accessible by public transport.
To help parents fill their weekends and half-term, the study revealed the top 10 coastal towns and cities in the UK.
The best coastal town or city in the UK is Whitby beach, with an average visitor rating of 4.7 out of 5 and a nearly perfect beach score of 98 out of 100.
Neighbouring town Scarborough takes third place with a beach score of 91.6 and an average visitor rating of 4.6, 5,046 reviews.
Nestled between the two is Portobello Beach in Edinburgh coast.
Each beach was ranked using Google Maps, looking at its overall visitor rating, how many reviews it has received, and the city or town it’s located near.